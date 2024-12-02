NBA Fans React to Kings' Shocking Starting Lineup Change vs Spurs
The Sacramento Kings have hit a roadblock early into the 2024-25 season, losing five of their last six games to drop to 9-11 overall. Sitting outside of the current playoff picture, it has been obvious that things need to change in Sacramento.
After two years of fans crying for this change, Mike Brown and the Kings coaching staff have finally made the long-awaited move: Starting Malik Monk.
Monk, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, has played 170 regular season and postseason games with the Kings, coming off the bench in every single one. Monk has been the definition of a sixth man in his Sacramento tenure but finally gets the starting nod when the Kings are as desperate as ever.
Monk is averaging 15.1 points per game this season, being one of Sacramento's only reliable players as they continue to struggle. Experimenting with him in the starting lineup alongside De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis is a low-risk, high-reward move for the coaching staff.
Kings fans are ecstatic about the move, with many reacting to the news on social media.
Via BTA New Era: "This the lineup we should have been using from jump."
Via jukeboxx: "About time Monk starts!!"
Via QuiQui: "Am I dreaming?? My boy Malik finally starting??"
Monk also received a standing ovation when he was announced as a Kings starter for the first time.
The Kings leaped out of the gates in Monk's first start, dropping 42 first-quarter points against the San Antonio Spurs, their highest of the season. In a time where Sacramento is surprisingly struggling on defense, Monk joining the starters is common sense and long overdue.
