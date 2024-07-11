NBA Hall of Famer Backs DeRozan’s Decision To Join Kings
The Sacramento Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls last week, causing a commotion around NBA media. Many experts and fans believe it was a poor move made by the Kings, but others think it will take Sacramento to the next level.
Former King and NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter was asked about the move, and the retired superstar gave his opinion (via @MattGeorgeSAC / X):
"[DeMar DeRozan is] a veteran. He's a veteran that's been around. He's one of those vets that understands how to play. He can play with other superstars. ...I played with De'Aaron [Fox], so I think De'Aaron can learn a lot, and he's a guy I think De'Aaron can trust as far as a veteran who's been in his situation and can be truthful and honest for him. I think that's what De'Aaron will appreciate."- Vince Carter
Carter, an eight-time NBA All-Star, played his 20th season in Sacramento where he teamed up with a rookie De'Aaron Fox. Carter played a veteran role with a young. struggling Kings squad, but that will be far from DeRozan's role.
DeRozan is coming into Sacramento to be a third star next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, rather than be a veteran in the locker room. Carter talks about how DeRozan will be able to mentor Fox in a way, which should be effective as the star point guard enters his prime.
Fox and DeRozan were the top two fourth-quarter scorers in the league last year and are likely gearing up to be one of the best offensive duos across the NBA next season.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!