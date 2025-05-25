NBA Insider Reveals Harsh Truth on Potential Domantas Sabonis Trade
After two consecutive top-ten MVP finishes and All-NBA Third Team appearances, Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis was nearly completely omitted from regular-season award ballots this year.
Sabonis received just four All-NBA Third Team votes this season, a drastic change from the past two years. The 29-year-old big man averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with 59.0/41.7/75.4 shooting splits, putting together another impressive campaign, but Sacramento's struggles certainly overshadowed his success.
The Kings went just 40-42 this season, losing in the play-in tournament to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Now, with new general manager Scott Perry at the helm, Sacramento could be in for a busy offseason.
While it is highly unlikely, there have been talks about the Kings potentially trading Domantas Sabonis this offseason, which could ultimately be the best solution for Sacramento. Even if the Kings wanted to trade Sabonis, however, it would not be as easy as many would think.
The Athletic's John Hollinger joined The Zach Lowe Show to talk about what the Kings might do this offseason, but admitted the harsh reality of trying to trade Domantas Sabonis.
"I do think you have to figure out if there's a market for Sabonis, and I think you're probably going to figure out pretty quickly that there's not," Hollinger said. "That renegotiate and extend was so overexuberant on him. I think that was one of their original sins. They have him on the book now, even this year, at $43.6 [million].
"Sabonis is a valuable player. He's made All-Star teams. He's very durable. But I just don't know if he's a flavor that a lot of other front offices like, as far as actually building a team around... You're almost stuck trying to make the best out of this year."
Sabonis is certainly a polarizing player, and his archetype is so rare that most teams do not know how to properly build around him, including the Kings. Of course, most people want to look at how the Denver Nuggets successfully built around Nikola Jokic, who is a playmaking big similar to Sabonis, but the three-time NBA MVP is on such a different level that the comparison should be thrown out the window.
If the Kings do look to trade Sabonis this offseason, they will quickly learn that no other franchise values him nearly as much as they do, and that is the biggest roadblock when trying to shop any player.