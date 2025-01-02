NBA Insider Shuts Down Kings' De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have been severely disappointing through 34 games with a 15-19 record, but their two-game win streak with new interim head coach Doug Christie has given the team and fanbase some much-needed optimism.
Through Sacramento's struggles has come a lot of uncertainty, as we saw with Mike Brown's firing. But, a major rumor that has haunted the Kings this season has been centered around star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
With Fox due for a significant contract extension this offseason, there have been talks around the possibility of the Kings trading away their franchise point guard. While trading Fox would likely save the franchise some money, it would set them back years and likely result in the Kings entering a rebuilding period.
Fox has been linked to many organizations amid the rumors, such as the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs, but NBA insider Marc Stein has seemingly shut down the thought of the Kings making this blockbuster.
"Rival teams do not consider Fox available as we speak, just as [Donovan] Mitchell was never made available last season no matter how often teams called the Cavaliers, but we’ll have to see if that holds," Stein writes.
Very similarly to the way Fox is being thrown around trade talks this year, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was last season. Of course, the Cavaliers never traded away Mitchell, as Kings fans become more optimistic when comparing his situation to Fox's.
There are very few reasons why the Kings should trade Fox, especially after firing Brown. If the Kings believe they can turn things around this season and make a playoff push, Fox will certainly be in Sacramento for the long haul.
