NBA Insider Shuts Down Potential Kings-76ers Trade
The possibility of the Sacramento Kings making a big move is getting less likely by the day, much to the chagrin of fans. There hasn’t been substantial interest in veterans like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and/or Malik Monk, and Sacramento no longer has the NTMLE to use after signing Dennis Schröder.
With that said, the Kings do have a few expiring contracts to entice teams looking to dump salary. One team to keep an eye on is the Philadelphia 76ers, who are rumored to be shopping veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr. After reports and mock trades surfaced connecting the Kings to Oubre, a local Sacramento Radio Host has put the rumors to bed, for now.
"I have been told that it is just completely and totally fabricated, like no talks at all"
Sactown Sports 1140’s Carmichael Dave explains that the rumors seemed to come from aggregations, not any concrete conversations, when it comes to Oubre. Some of these rumors are simply based on the fact that the Kings have a cheaper expiring salary in Dario Saric that would help a team like Philadelphia save some money, but trading Saric for Oubre never made much sense for the Sixers.
Philly would save a bit of money, which helps them re-sign Quentin Grimes, but the differences in salary are not significant, and Saric’s deal is guaranteed for the year. A waive-and-stretch could’ve made sense, but Oubre has some value around the league, and if Philly really wanted to move him, I’m sure they could find a better package than Saric. The Kings do not currently have any second-round picks to trade, so Saric would be the only asset going to the Sixers if a trade materialized.
Would Oubre have been a good fit?
For Sacramento, Oubre would be a good addition to a team that does need some wing defense and size. At 6’8”, Oubre has made a career out of being a solid defender and opportunistic scorer while playing for five different teams. Oubre is exactly the type of player Sacramento should be on the lookout for, but finding reinforcements on the wing would likely cost a lot more than just Saric.
Monk, DeRozan, Devin Carter, and likely Zach LaVine will be shopped until the deadline, and there should (eventually) be a trade out there that helps balance out the roster. With that said, I’m sure fans are getting a bit frustrated that no moves have been made other than bringing in Schröder and Saric when it seems that players like Oubre might be available for the right price.
What Will the Kings Do, if Anything?
Kings GM Scott Perry inherited one of the weirdest roster situations in the league when he took the job this summer. The vast majority of the Kings' cap is taken up by LaVine, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, which would make a lot more sense if the team were going to be competitive.
If this were NBA 2K, Perry could just move LaVine and DeRozan, which would solve a ton of the issues without doing anything else. Unfortunately, the value for that trio (possibly excluding Sabonis) is pretty much non-existent.
As great as it would be to be able to revamp the roster and open up playing time for Carter, Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, and others, the odds aren’t in the Kings' favor when it comes to getting something big done before the season begins.
This doesn’t mean the Kings’ roster is completely set. In fact, the move the team made yesterday to waive Terence Davis likely means that something is coming. The question is, will this just be adding Russell Westbrook as a free agent, or is there something else in the works?
Opening a roster spot isn’t something to ignore, especially when Davis had until the beginning of the season to be waived before his deal became guaranteed. Signing a free agent like Westbrook is definitely the most likely outcome, but the Kings now have some flexibility to get something more substantial done.
Until the season begins, Sacramento will likely be thrown into all kinds of trade and free agent rumors solely because the league and media know that they will have to break this roster up at some point. The Kings have a little over $10 million in first apron space after waiving Davis, but they are just $5.7 million away from the luxury tax threshold.
It is very likely that any move that is made will involve keeping the team under that threshold. Oubre is still a possibility despite the rumors being unsubstantiated, but I’d imagine that Perry is focused on ways to open up playing time for the aforementioned guards over anything else.
We should hear more about what the Kings plan on doing with their open roster spot in the next few weeks, but I wouldn’t be spending too much energy on rumors like Oubre until it’s substantiated by a credible source.