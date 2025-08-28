NBA Mock Trade: Kings, Knicks Swap Young Guards

Why is there not more talk about Miles McBride being the 5th starter for the Knicks?



Regular Season Net Rating (Playoff Net Rating):

- Brunson & Robinson: -0.2 (+2.4)

- Brunson & Hart: +1.3 (-2.1)

- Brunson & McBride: +6.9 (+9.0) pic.twitter.com/pKCOTs9wrV