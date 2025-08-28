NBA Mock Trade: Kings, Knicks Swap Young Guards
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently highlighted each NBA team’s most valuable trade asset, along with a hypothetical deal built around that player. For the New York Knicks, Buckley identified guard Miles McBride as the centerpiece, and his proposed trade sent McBride and a 2026 first-round pick (top-eight protected, via Washington) to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Keon Ellis.
On the Knicks’ side, the logic makes sense. New York is fully committed to its core after reaching its first conference finals in 25 years, and the front office has been clear that it views this group as championship-caliber. Ellis, in Buckley’s view, could be the type of rotation-ready guard who complements Jalen Brunson more seamlessly than McBride.
“So, McBride it is, but only if the Knicks feel like they're getting an upgrade. Ellis probably fits the bill,” Buckley explains. “He doesn't provide the same playmaking, but he's more consistent from three and bigger and more versatile on defense. It'd be easier to get him on the floor with Jalen Brunson, and it's hard to think of a more helpful skill than supporting the club's best player.”
Would the Kings do this trade?
That’s all well and good, and makes perfect sense from the Knicks’ point of view. From Sacramento’s perspective, though, the deal is a much tougher sell. While McBride is a steady two-way player with good point-of-attack defense and a developing offensive game, he does not represent the kind of upgrade that would justify moving Ellis.
Ellis’ trajectory within the organization mirrors, in some ways, that of Keegan Murray. Both were overlooked initially: Murray by national pundits on draft night, and Ellis as an undrafted free agent. Both have quickly grown into essential pieces of the Kings’ long-term foundation and plans.
By the end of last season, Ellis had not only cracked the rotation but also earned the trust of the coaching staff as a high-level defender and floor spacer. At just 25 years old, his profile as a low-usage, high-impact guard who can not only shoot (43.3% from three last year compared to McBride’s 36.9%) but also defend multiple positions is exactly the type of player that playoff contenders covet.
McBride, by contrast, still projects more as a developmental guard than a difference-making piece. His toughness, defensive energy, and playmaking fit well in New York. Conversely, on a Kings team prioritizing length (Ellis is listed at 6-foot-4, while McBride is 6-foot-1), versatility, and defensive consistency on the perimeter, McBride doesn’t provide an upgrade over what Ellis is already delivering.
The first-round pick from Washington could be an appealing asset to add to the Kings’ draft capital, but Sacramento has already signaled how highly it values Ellis’ place in its future. Sacramento appears less interested in stockpiling draft assets than in solidifying a young, sustainable core around Murray, Ellis, and center Domantas Sabonis.
The bottom line is that Ellis’ combination of defensive impact, shooting, and age makes him far too valuable for Sacramento to flip in this type of deal. McBride is a few months younger, but does not represent an overall upgrade on the court. Unless a significantly higher-level player is coming back in return, the Kings are highly unlikely to part ways with Keon Ellis.