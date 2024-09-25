NBA Outlines the Kings 2024-25 Season Expectations
For years, the simple talking point for the Sacramento Kings has been that “they need better defense.” Many see the DeMar DeRozan addition as a positive for the Kings but are quick to point out the lack of defensive upgrades.
NBA.com’s Shaun Powell is tackling 30 Teams in 30 Days and predicts the Kings to compete in the West, but notes defense as a potential issue for Sacramento.
Powell references the Kings' defensive struggles last season and how bringing in DeRozan failed to improve Sacramento’s defense.
Defense was an issue at times, however, and the Kings didn’t measure up to other contenders… [DeRozan is] also 35, however, and doesn’t address this team’s need for better defense.- Shaun Powell, NBA.com
The Kings finished 14th in the NBA with a 114.4 defensive rating last season, a better ranking than their reputation suggests. They continued to get better defensively as the season went on, especially with the emergence of Keon Ellis.
Keon cemented himself in the rotation for the final 22 games of the season. During that span, the Kings had a defensive rating of 108.6. For reference, the Minnesota Timberwolves led the league with a 108.4 defensive rating.
The Kings have not added a defensive stopper in DeRozan, but they did bring in and maintain impactful defenders in Jordan McLaughlin and Alex Len.
Powell credits the addition of DeRozan to help stabilize a team that struggled with consistency last season. It’s hard to find a player more consistent than DeRozan.
He led the league with 2,989 total minutes played last season, scored 15 or more points in 73 of the 79 games, and was tied for fifth in the NBA with 7.3 fourth-quarter points. He is about as consistent as they come and should help the Kings take the next step in the playoffs.
The Kings may not have upgraded their defense much in the offseason, but if they can continue the improved defense shown down the stretch of last season and get back to their historic offense from 2022-23, contending in the West should be the floor of this team.
