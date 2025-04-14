NBA Reveals the Sacramento Kings' Play-In Tournament Schedule

The #SoFiPlayIn matchups are set!



Tuesday on TNT:

7:30pm/et: #8 Hawks at #7 Magic

10:00pm/et: #8 Grizzlies at #7 Warriors



Wednesday on ESPN:

7:30pm/et: #10 Heat at #9 Bulls

10:00pm/et: #10 Mavericks at #9 Kings pic.twitter.com/qWe1VqLC1T