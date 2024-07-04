NBA Rumor: Kings Came 'Close' to Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Sacramento Kings have been at the forefront of many trade rumors this offseason, but with no deal made thus far, a blockbuster could be imminent.
The Kings have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and most recently, Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. While it seems unlikely the Jazz will ship out their star forward, reports suggest the Kings could be the team to pry him away.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports went on the No Cap Room podcast to say the Kings "were close to a deal" with Utah for Lauri Markkanen earlier this week.
If the Kings come out of the offseason with reports of just coming "close" to blockbuster trades, unfortunately, many Sacramento fans would not be shocked. Until a deal is finalized, it will be the same old story for the Kings.
Markkanen, 27, would be a home run for Sacramento. The one-time All-Star has averaged 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with 49.0/39.5/88.5 shooting splits through two seasons in Utah.
After becoming a breakout star with the Jazz, Markkanen has been a hot commodity on the trade market. For the Kings, this means giving up rising star Keegan Murray would likely be necessary in this deal.
A skilled trio of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Lauri Markkanen would catapult the Kings into title contention, but how much of their future would Sacramento have to give up for this scenario? Markkanen is entering the last year of his contract and will be due for a maximum extension soon. If Markkanen does not want to sign an extension with the Kings, it would all be for nothing.
Jake Fischer says "Utah prefers to keep Lauri," but in the small chance that they trade him, the Kings need to be first in line.
