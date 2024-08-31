NBA Superstar Suggested as Top Trade Target for Kings
The Sacramento Kings already made one big move this summer by acquiring DeMar DeRozan, but could they go bigger?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz made a list compiling the top "realistic trade targets" for every NBA team. For the Kings, a superstar tops the list. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was named as a potential target for the Kings in what would be a league-altering move.
If healthy, Leonard is the perfect star to add to this roster due to his defensive abilities. The 33-year-old played in 68 games last season, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and shot 41.7 percent from three. Pairing him with players like De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and DeRozan would give Sacramento one of the best cores in the NBA.- Greg Swartz, B/R
Leonard's defensive prowess alone would boost the Kings' starting rotation to an elite level. His 7-foot-3 wingspan gives him the flexibility to guard anyone on the floor and shut down the Association's best scorers.
One problem with Leonard is load management, the idea of purposely sitting out games to stay 100 percent healthy. Kawhi has never played in all 82 games, a stat that likely lowers his trade value. The 33-year-old has spent 13 years in the league and would certainly be a gamble for a team like the Kings.
It's hard to imagine any possible trade deal for Leonard that doesn't include the budding star Keegan Murray. The Kings reportedly made Murray untouchable in trade talks this summer, but he's easily the most valuable trade piece on the team outside of Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan.
Sacramento likes where the development of Murray is heading and is willing to take the risk of counting on him to develop into a two-way player similar to Leonard. There's a reason general manager Monte McNair selected Murray with the fourth overall pick in 2022, so don't expect the team to give up on him any time soon.
Any deal for Leonard is unlikely, especially considering the contract scenarios. The Kings are already carrying five contracts worth over $16 million per year, so there's little room to work with when considering Leonard's $50 million per year salary.
The Kings could always use more defensive help, but this trade seems too far-fetched to happen. Any deal for a smaller name forward is a more probable scenario if the team wants to make a deal before the season tips off.
