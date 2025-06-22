NBA Trade Idea: Kings Get Elite Sharpshooter from Celtics
The Sacramento Kings biggest need this offseason is at the point guard position, but they still have ample needs outside of someone to run their offense. One of those other needs is to bolster their wing depth, as it has been for years.
Even when the Kings had Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray, their wing depth behind the starters was lacking. And then the Kings swapped Barnes for DeMar DeRozan, and they once again faced issues against long and athletic teams last season, as Murray was the only true wing until Jake LaRavia arrived via trade.
So while the point guard pursuit is getting all the headlines, Scott Perry will need to have at least one follow-up move to bring in wing help if the Kings want to compete next season. Enter a candidate to fill that position, who stands at 6-foot-8 with a career 42.0% three-point percentage.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics Receive: Devin Carter
The Boston Celtics are facing a steep luxury bill, and reports are that they're trying to shave off money where they can. A player that could be moved, just for money concerns, rather than play, is Hauser.
The 27-year-old wing is set to start his four-year $45 million extension next season, with $10 million on the books for the upcoming year. That makes his contract easily movable and gives the Kings an opportunity to acquire a wing talent who's under contract for the foreseeable future.
Hauser averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 blocks last season on 45.1% shooting from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc. That 41.6% ended up being his lowest shooting clip to date, as his previous years he shot 42.4%, 41.8%, and 43.2% from deep. Simply put, Hauser is a straight up bucket from deep.
And he's no slouch on defense either, which is rare for that type of shooter. Hauser may not be a lockdown defender, but he's more than capable of holding his own on the defensive side of the ball.
Depending on what other moves the Kings would make, Hauser could either start or come off the bench. He started 19 games for the Celtics last season, but that was on a roster loaded with talent. Sacramento could slot him next to Keegan Murray to give the frontcourt two sharpshooting wings (assuming Murray's 3P% rises back up).
A potential lineup of Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, Hauser, Murray, and Domantas Sabonis would give the Kings one of their best shooting lineups to date. They would still need to figure out the point guard spot, but this could at least be a lineup they run for portions of the game compared to a starting five.
The Celtics would be getting a young guard under team control not only for the next three years but also when he hits restricted free agency. With rumors of them moving Jrue Holiday, Carter could help fill the backcourt depth that they would be missing if they move on from the championship guard.
There may need to be some second-round picks included, but the deal would save Boston $5.1 million, which is no small number for a second apron team.
It's not every day that an elite wing shooter hits the trade market, especially one on a reasonable contract for the next four years. If the Kings want to build a true contender, they'll need to make smaller moves on the fringes that have a bigger impact than expected. Bringing in Hauser could be that exact type of move to set Sacramento up for the future.