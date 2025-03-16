NBA Trade Idea Sends DeMar DeRozan to Eastern Conference Rival
The Sacramento Kings made a few major moves last summer, including trading for six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The Kings were in the market for an upgrade at the wing and decided DeRozan would be the best fit alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Now, just months later, Fox is gone, and DeRozan has assumed more responsibility. In his 16th season at the professional level, DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 35.9 minutes per game. On top of that, DeRozan is averaging a career-high 35.2% from three-point range on 3.1 attempts per game.
The question becomes, will the Kings keep DeRozan this off-season after trading for him less than one year ago? Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz created a trade idea that would send DeRozan out of Sacramento after one season.
Swartz thinks the Kings need a new franchise point guard and that they should target Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers for the role. Swartz laid out the trade as a practical swap of DeRozan for Nembhard, with a couple of other pieces involved.
Kings/Pacers Mock Trade
Kings receive: PG Andrew Nembhard, PF Jarace Walker
Pacers receive: G/F DeMar DeRozan, 2025 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
"The Kings need a new franchise point guard after trading away De'Aaron Fox at the deadline," wrote Swartz. "Nembhard has shined in this role when given the opportunity and the 25-year-old would look good in a starting lineup alongside Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis."
Nembhard averages 10.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds this season in 29 minutes per game. Defensively, he's averaging a career-high 1.3 steals per game.
While his numbers aren't eye-popping, he's a capable player who can play well on both ends of the court. If the Kings want to dump DeRozan's $25 million cap hit, Nembhard would be a realistic return option.
Swartz thinks that DeRozan "isn't needed as much" on the Kings' roster anymore, especially with the arrival of Zach LaVine. "Swapping him for a true point guard better balances this roster while improving the team's defense," said Swartz.
Walker, 21, would be a young backup for Keegan Murray. He's averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 59 games this season, including two starts. Swartz thinks Walker could earn serious minutes if he played as a rotational player in Sacramento.
The Kings wouldn't be able to make any deal until the offseason, but it's hard to imagine them moving on from DeRozan in such little time.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!