NBA Trade Idea Sends Domantas Sabonis to Eastern Conference Team
After a brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings have now lost six of their last seven games and have never been in more danger of missing the play-in tournament. The Dallas Mavericks, who were missing Anthony Davis for six weeks, are half a game up on the Kings in ninth place.
Sacramento’s only saving grace has been the Phoenix Suns’ going through the gauntlet to end the season with the hardest remaining schedule post All-Star break and playing without Kevin Durant.
With the end of the season going the way it is, it isn’t surprising to hear that one of Sacramento’s stars is seeking clarity during this offseason.
The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently spoke with Carmichael Dave and Jason Ross at Sactown Sports 1140 about Domantas Sabonis needing answers from the Sacramento brass about the direction of the team after being in danger of missing the postseason two years in a row.
With the team sitting in limbo between tanking teams who will get high draft picks for the next few years and legitimate contenders, Sacramento may decide they need to make a change regardless of Sabonis’ position.
While Sabonis is pretty clearly Sacramento’s best player, he is also a really unique piece that works best with the correct personnel around him. He is an incredible offensive talent and rebounder, but he lacks the rim-protecting skills that many teams require of their bigs in the modern NBA.
Sabonis’ defensive limitations and the fact that he is one of the only players on the roster who has a lot of trade value mean that Sacramento would have to at least consider any offer that comes in. It also means the list of teams calling might not be very long.
One team that Sacramento might hear from is the Orlando Magic. The Magic have the second-best defense in the NBA and lead the league in blocks per game with nearly six. Couple that defense with two young stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and you have a future contender. If they improve their offense.
The Magic have the third-worst offense in the league and are also the third-worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA, two areas where Sabonis could definitely help.
Sacramento shouldn’t give up Sabonis for nothing; any trade they accept would need to include multiple first-round picks and young players. The Kings desperately need to play it right if they do trade Sabonis, with the De’Aaron Fox trade not working out as well as the team had hoped. Here is what a potential trade could look like.
Magic receive: Domantas Sabonis
Kings receive: Cole Anthony, Goga Bitadze, Anthony Black, Gary Harris, 2025 first-round pick (via DEN), 2027 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick (via DEN)
A few caveats to this trade: The Magic would need to accept Gary Harris’ team option, and Sacramento will have to make sure that they have two open roster spots once this trade would finalize during the offseason.
Sacramento wouldn’t be bringing a star back in this trade, but they would get three solid young players, a defensive-minded veteran, and three draft picks. Fox was able to bring back three first-round picks; however, one of those picks was always going to convey into two seconds, so this package isn’t far off draft compensation-wise.
Why does Sacramento do this? This would give the Kings a bunch of draft capital, a few young players to either package or develop, and an expiring salary. Basically, it gives the team flexibility to start a true rebuild.
Why does Orlando do this? Orlando has a ton of young talent, but need to bring in some players to help their shooting, rebounding, and overall offense. While Sabonis isn’t known as a shooter, he does make a huge difference with the offense flow and rebounding. He’s also knocking down 40% of his shots from deep this season, which is better than every player on the Magic. This also allows the Magic to retain their own first-round pick for the next two years.
It will be hard to trade Sabonis after how much he’s done for the team and because he’s an incredible player, but Sacramento may be forced to make a really hard decision this offseason.