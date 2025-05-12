NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to New Western Conference Team
The Memphis Grizzlies are at a crossroads following a first-round exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, and a scary realization is likely starting to hit. The Grizzlies, in their current state, are not good enough to compete in the Western Conference.
Another team that is likely having that same fear is the Sacramento Kings, who have now missed out on two consecutive playoffs. New general manager Scott Perry is likely looking to make significant changes to get the franchise on the right track, and it is possible these two struggling teams could find a way to help each other.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley came up with a trade idea that would send Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant to the Kings.
Sacramento Kings receive: Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies receive: DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter, Jonas Valančiūnas, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected)
The Kings traded franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline, and now, finding a new playmaker to run the offense will be the priority for Sacramento.
"The Kings arguably couldn't find a better (De'Aaron) Fox replacement than Morant, who brings a similar blend of quickness, athleticism, scoring and table-setting," Buckley wrote. "Sacramento must find an identity and add a point guard who can make sense of this roster; an aggressive deal for Morant could check both boxes."
While it would be hard to pry Morant away from the Grizzlies, he is one of the best options for the Kings. Morant was having a down year, but he started to look more like himself toward the end of the season. In 18 appearances after the All-Star break, Morant averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
Of course, this deal would help the Kings, but is there much reason for the Grizzlies to give up on Morant for this return?
"If Memphis wants immediate impact and long-term assets in a Morant deal, Sacramento could provide that," Buckley wrote. "The Grizzlies should have enough shooting to keep the mid-range clear for DeRozan, who could toggle between primary, secondary and tertiary scoring duties with Bane and Jackson.
"There would be some worries regarding the club's ceiling, though, which is why the Grizzlies would also place a few future-focused wagers here. One would be on Carter, last year's No. 13 pick, growing into a two-way connector role with time and a cleaner bill of health. The other would be on Sacramento failing to figure things out with Morant and turning the 2027 first-rounder into a valuable asset."
A new trio of Morant, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis would certainly make the Kings better, especially with Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray rounding out the starting lineup. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, would not be in as good a position with a trio of DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
It would likely take more from Sacramento to get Morant out of Memphis, but they could certainly think about going all-in on this potential deal.