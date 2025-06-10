NBA Trade Idea Swaps Domantas Sabonis for Rising Star Point Guard
The 2025 NBA offseason is expected to be one of the craziest in years, with guys like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially on the trade block. On top of some Hall of Fame talent being dealt, there could be some All-Star names on the block as well.
The Sacramento Kings are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 season, and with new general manager Scott Perry running the show, they could be looking to change things up drastically. Perry has admitted that the team desperately needs a point guard after trading away De'Aaron Fox at February's deadline, and they could land another young, athletic point guard to replace him this summer.
Rohan Raman of the Atlanta Hawks on SI proposed a three-team trade that would send Domantas Sabonis to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Kings get young point guard Scoot Henderson in return.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jake LaRavia (sign-and-trade on three-year, $33M contract)
Portland Blazers Receive: Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings Receive: Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, 2025 first-round pick (via ATL, #22), 2029 first-round pick (via POR, unprotected)
While this may not be the return for Sabonis that the Kings would hope, landing a starting center to replace him in Deandre Ayton and a young point guard to help patch their biggest issue in Scoot Henderson, along with two first-round picks, is not a horrible package.
Henderson, 21, has not had the best start to his NBA career, but a new home could serve him well. Through his first two NBA seasons, Henderson has averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game with 40.1/34.0/879.3 shooting splits. While Henderson would certainly be a risk for the Kings, he has the potential to become their franchise point guard.
While it is not likely the Kings would trade away Sabonis this summer, especially without getting a proven star point guard in return, Portland would be an intriguing destination for him. His father, Arvydas Sabonis, had a great career with the Trail Blazers on his way to a Hall of Fame induction, and it would be a full-circle moment for Domantas to follow in his father's footsteps.
This would not be the best trade to do for Sacramento, but gambling on a Scoot Henderson leap is not the worst idea, considering all he lacks is a jumpshot to become an all-around threat.