NBA Trade Idea Swaps Kevin Durant for $186 Million Star
The Phoenix Suns have been put in an impossible position, as they are set to owe their trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal a combined $161.5 million next season. However, they seem to be looking to escape purgatory by trading away Durant this summer.
The Suns have not seen any success since trading for Durant, and now his future in Phoenix is as cloudy as ever. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said that he is "like 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year," and it all comes down to what team will make a blockbuster move for the 36-year-old star.
Durant is entering the last year of his contract and will be owed $54.7 million, so the Suns are unlikely to get a load of assets in return for a potential one-year rental. The Sacramento Kings, who are expected to shake things up this offseason, could make a call to Phoenix about Durant's availability, and The Ringer's Zach Lowe mapped out how that deal could go.
Sacramento Kings receive: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns receive: Domantas Sabonis
"Who says no? Straight up, Kevin Durant for Domantas Sabonis," Lowe proposed. "Durant would threaten to retire, I think."
Of course, there is no real reason for Durant to want to join the Kings, especially when he only has a few good years left in the NBA at this point. However, this trade would make sense for the Suns. While they likely want more in return for a player of Durant's caliber, trading for a three-time All-Star center, when they desperately need a frontcourt presence to pair with Devin Booker, would be ideal.
The Kings, however, would not benefit a ton from having Durant in their lineup. The Kings have far too many holes in the roster for where Durant would make a huge difference, especially when they would be trading away Sabonis in the same deal. A trio of Zach LaVine, Kevin Durant, and Domantas Sabonis could make some noise, but it would be nearly impossible for the Kings to get that done.
The Athletic's John Hollinger responded to Lowe's proposal, offering a different solution that still gets Sabonis to Phoenix.
"I'll tell you what's not crazy is a three-way trade, where Sabonis ends up in Phoenix, Durant ends up some place else, and Sacramento gets stuff," Hollinger said.
The Kings are unlikely to trade away Sabonis, especially with new general manager Scott Perry running the show, but using him to facilitate a Durant blockbuster could be a solution if they do explore it.