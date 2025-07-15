NBA Writer's One-Word Response to Sacramento Kings' 2025 Offseason
Despite not making any high-level moves this offseason, many people are beginning to criticize the Sacramento Kings for what they have done this summer. Of course, that could be because they have failed to make any high-level moves.
The Kings are coming off a severely underwhelming 40-win season that ended in a loss in the play-in tournament, and seem to be running it back with the same core group next season, except for a few additions.
The Kings' top addition of the offseason has been the signing of veteran free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, but that seems to have caused more disappointment than excitement. Schroder is far from an exciting signing, but the Kings were in desperate need of a true point guard, and that is what he brings to the table.
Despite the underwhelming free agency addition, the Kings turned heads at the NBA Draft, where they picked up Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud. Both new rookies have shined at the Summer League so far, and many fans are getting very excited about having them in the lineup next season.
In summary, the Kings have not had the offseason that many were hoping for, but new general manager Scott Perry cannot be too at fault for not wanting to overpay in trades or give up his star-caliber players for scraps.
Still, NBA analysts continue to bash the Kings for their offseason. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently used "one word" to describe every NBA team's offseason, and the word he used for the Kings? "Wayward."
"Beyond bringing back almost anyone who either used to work for or play for the organization, the Sacramento Kings don't seem to have a unifying plan," Hughes wrote.
"If you exclude signing journeyman Dennis Schroder to start at point guard, the Kings' biggest offseason move was empowering Scott Perry, the executive who once signed a 40-year-old Vince Carter, a 36-year-old Zach Randolph and a 31-year-old George Hill in the same 2017 offseason. That was before leaving just a few months later as those veteran acquisitions grew frustrated on a go-nowhere team.
"Perry presides over a head coach in Doug Christie that he did not hire. The roster is aging, short on defenders and coming off a dismal 40-42 season. De'Aaron Fox is gone, Domantas Sabonis could follow him out the door sooner than later and the whole 'Bulls West' roster-construction plan leaves a lot to be desired.
"Owner Vivek Ranadive has yet to empower the right people or stick to a plan for more than a couple of seasons. As has been the case for most of the last 25 years, Sacramento is adrift."
The Kings undoubtedly had higher expectations heading into the 2025 offseason, as many assumed they would part with veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, who made it fairly clear that he wanted a new opportunity. Not only that, but the Kings are likely a better team when they do not have a trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis all sharing the court. Trading away either LaVine or DeRozan would help out with a few of their problems.
Still, Scott Perry and the Kings seem to be playing the long game, and trading away their best players at low value is not how a team succeeds. While the Kings had an underwhelming offseason, time will tell what direction the franchise is heading in under Scott Perry.