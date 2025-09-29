New Era, New Identity: Doug Christie Outlines Vision for Kings
If there was one thing that felt certain as Sacramento Kings media day got underway, it was that there would be a lot of talk about defense. And it didn't take long for that to come to fruition as interviews got underway.
It's well known that Doug Christie has a defense-first approach to the game of basketball. From his time as a player, to his commentary on Kings broadcasts, and his stint as interim head coach last season, all signs point to defense first for the first-year head coach.
ESPN1320's James Ham asked Christie about the Kings getting to the 50 three-point attempt mark that Christie talked about last season, and how he would adjust that goal to fit with the Kings current roster that lacks volume three-point shooters, and Christie was quick to shift the focus back to defense.
"I think you play to what you have. First and foremost, we want to play defense," Christie stated. "Defense always first. If we defend, we get out and we run, that's what we want to do. We want to defend, we want to defend, we want to defend. Once we get out and run, we're looking for layups. We want to touch the paint, and if we do that, we spray the ball out and shoot threes. To that number, we'll see what that number ends up at. More than anything, defensively, we want to create an identity...defense is where we want to hang out hat."
While Christie was known for his defense in his playing days, the current Kings players aren't necessarily known for their skill on that side of the ball. They have a few defensive first players in Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray, but of the main rotational players, no one else stands out as a pure defender.
That will mean the Kings need to build and rely on their team defense to get the job done, but Christie has his eyes on new point guard Dennis Schröder to lead the defensive charge.
"I want to pick up 94 feet," Christie stated. "Defensively, there's an aggressiveness that I would like to play with. That tone is set by our point guard, and then after that, no blow-bys. Keep them in front of you, square them up."
Schröder is a veteran point guard who knows how to run a game, and that includes on the defensive side of the ball. He's a player that can do a little bit of everything on the court, as shown by his recent EuroBasket MVP run, but also his 12-year career.
The Kings have all the talent to be a great offensive team, but if they can pick up their defensive intensity and use that to make their offense even better, the Kings could surprise a lot of people. Optimism is generally at an all-time high during media day and training camp, but Christie is saying all the right things to build a defensive culture and identity in his first season. Now we'll just have to wait and see if the players bring his vision to life.