Warriors Star Draymond Green Reacts to Kings' New GM Hire
The Sacramento Kings ended their 2024-25 season in disappointment, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament to crush their playoff hopes for the second consecutive year.
After their season-ending loss, the Kings did not waste time making changes. Within 12 hours of the final buzzer, the Kings parted ways with general manager Monte McNair and reportedly finalized a deal with Scott Perry as his replacement.
Perry is a long-time NBA executive, and even spent three months in Sacramento's front office in 2017 before accepting a job as the New York Knicks' general manager.
Many fans have shown their frustration with the Kings for not holding a legitimate general manager search and instead hiring Perry just hours after parting ways with McNair. While it was certainly a questionable move for the Kings and a bad look for owner Vivek Ranadive, Perry is a great hire and should set the Kings up for success.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had high praise for the hire, calling Perry a "real basketball mind."
"Joe Dumars to the New Orleans Pelicans. Scott Perry to the Sacramento Kings as the general manager. It excited me, because what that said to me is people are ready to get back to basketball," Green said. "Like, let's bring back these real basketball minds. That's what those two moves said to me.
"We ain't even started the playoffs yet and those two moves being made [means] let's get back to real basketball now. Congratulations to those two guys and those two franchises. I think those are some incredible hires."
Most fans would have been more excited about the Perry hire if it had not happened in such a shady manner, as the Kings clearly already had him picked out before they even parted ways with McNair.
Perry likely has a busy offseason ahead of him with some huge decisions to make, but a future Hall of Famer like Green giving the new GM his stamp of approval is a good sign, even if many do not care about the Warriors star's opinion.