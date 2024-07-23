Inside The Kings

New Lakers Assistant Coach Praises Sacramento Kings

Lindsey Harding left the Kings' organization for a job with the Lakers, but still has love for Sacramento.

Logan Struck

Feb 12, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach Lindsey Harding before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach Lindsey Harding before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After becoming the first woman to win the NBA G League Coach of the Year award, Sacramento Kings' Lindsey Harding had her eyes set on moving up the ladder. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Harding as their newest assistant coach, joining rookie head coach JJ Redick's staff.

FOX40's Kirsten Moran-Keller spoke with Harding following her move, and the former Stockton head coach had nothing but love for the Sacramento franchise:

"I have to say, I am so thankful to Coach [Mike] Brown. As a coach, you want to grow and you want to get opportunities like everyone else... My growth as a coach has been here in Sacramento. The player development, the assistant, the G-League head coach. Sac will always have a huge, huge place in my heart throughout my entire career. I’m just forever grateful."

In the interview with FOX40, Harding says her initial mindset was to come back to Stockton for a second year to try to win a championship, but the Lakers offer changed everything,

It is great to see Harding so grateful for her time with Mike Brown and the Kings organization, as she talks about how valuable her five years there were. Harding becomes the first woman assistant coach in Lakers history, as the young, talented coach continues to make her mark on the league.

Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Logan Struck

LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News