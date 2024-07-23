New Lakers Assistant Coach Praises Sacramento Kings
After becoming the first woman to win the NBA G League Coach of the Year award, Sacramento Kings' Lindsey Harding had her eyes set on moving up the ladder. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Harding as their newest assistant coach, joining rookie head coach JJ Redick's staff.
FOX40's Kirsten Moran-Keller spoke with Harding following her move, and the former Stockton head coach had nothing but love for the Sacramento franchise:
"I have to say, I am so thankful to Coach [Mike] Brown. As a coach, you want to grow and you want to get opportunities like everyone else... My growth as a coach has been here in Sacramento. The player development, the assistant, the G-League head coach. Sac will always have a huge, huge place in my heart throughout my entire career. I’m just forever grateful."
In the interview with FOX40, Harding says her initial mindset was to come back to Stockton for a second year to try to win a championship, but the Lakers offer changed everything,
It is great to see Harding so grateful for her time with Mike Brown and the Kings organization, as she talks about how valuable her five years there were. Harding becomes the first woman assistant coach in Lakers history, as the young, talented coach continues to make her mark on the league.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!