New NBA Rumor Outlines Sacramento Kings' Trade Deadline Plan
The Sacramento Kings have won eight of their last nine games but are still looking at moves to improve leading up to the trade deadline.
While they've been winning at a high rate under interim head coach Doug Christie, the Kings' main weakness continues to be their lack of size and depth on the wings.
Two rumored players connected to the Kings would do wonders to help address the roster construction issues that Sacramento is facing, and Monte McNair and the front office are going into the trade deadline with a clear plan in place.
Plan A - Cameron Johnson
Season Stats: 19.6 PTS | 4.2 REB | 3.0 AST | 0.8 STL | 0.5 BLK | 49.9 FG% | 42.8 3P%
Contract:
- 2024-25: $22,500,000
- 2025-26: $20,543,478
- 2026-27: $22,500,000
The Kings have been linked to Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson all season. As one of the most coveted wings on the trade market, Johnson will not come cheap.
But it's easy to see why Sacramento has been repeatadely linked to the sharpshooter. Johnson would fit perfectly in the Kings system on both sides of the ball. He can thrive from beyond the arc getting wide-open looks from De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk.
He would also give the Kings another high-level wing defender, something they only have in Keegan Murray at the moment.
Having another player with a similar skillset to Murray would balance out the roster immediately, as the Kings rely heavily on Keegan every single game.
Johnson is a rare player available for trade that can impact both sides of the ball. It's no surprise that he's McNair and the Kings' "Plan A" leading up to the deadline.
Plan B - John Collins
Season Stats: 17.9 PTS | 8.3 REB | 2.5 AST | 1.1STL | 0.9 BLK | 52.5 FG% | 43.8 3P%
Contract:
- 2024-25: $26,580,000
- 2025-26: $26,580,000 (Player Option)
While Cam Johnson is a classic 3&D wing target, Utah Jazz forward John Collins would give the Kings more size and depth in the frontcourt, which has been another area of weakness on the roster this season.
Collins may not address the wing needs, but it's hard to find a better fit at the 4/5 spot than the hyper-athletic big man.
Collins is having his best season in years, averaging the most points per game since the 2019-20 season when he was with the Atlanta Hawks.
His combination of 43.8% shooting from beyond the arc and his ability to jump around the rim would give the Kings a true lob threat, but allow them to keep their spacing. If Sacramento is somehow able to bring in Collins while keeping Trey Lyles, they would have a great front-court bench duo with two bigs who can step out and hit a three.
Malik Monk especially would thrive from the addition of Collins. Monk loves to throw the lob pass, and Collins would immediately become the best lob threat the Kings have paired with the electric guard.
While John Collins is a "Plan B" going into the trade deadline, his skillset and fit on the Kings roster make him feel like a solid Plan A as well.
Now that the Kings have plans in place, all that's left is for them to finally pull the trigger and turn the plan into reality.
