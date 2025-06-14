New Report on Harsh Reality of Potential Celtics-Kings Trade
Everyone around the NBA knows that the Boston Celtics are poised to make some moves this offseason, but all of it has to do with the storied franchise saving some money, rather than simply improving their roster. Of course, ideally, they would like to do both, but that is easier said than done.
The Celtics are expected to trade away either Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, if not both. Holiday, 35, is still one of the best backcourt defenders in the NBA, despite his age. The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Defensive Team member is well past his prime, but can undoubtedly be a service to a team looking for guard and defensive help.
One team that has come been linked to Holiday, because they are desperate for a point guard and defense, is the Sacramento Kings.
However, the Kings trading for Holiday may never come to fruition. While Holiday would make a great addition to their lineup, they might not be willing to give up what the Celtics are asking for.
CBS Sacramento's Jake Gadon joined James Ham on The Insiders recently and discussed exactly why the Kings may not be able to trade for Holiday.
"If you're looking at Jrue Holiday for Devin Carter and some picks, don't know if that's enticing right now," Gadon said. "I think you'd have to do more. I think Keon Ellis is part of that deal, possibly. You can look at Keegan Murray, possibly. [The Celtics] want to get younger and cheaper, and that's the key in this. If you're Boston, I just don't think you like that deal. And I know for a fact that they've got better offers."
Of course, it would be a great idea to add Holiday, but the Kings have to consider that he is not nearly worth as much as he used to be. Sure, he is still talented, but he is coming off his worst season since he was a rookie 15 years ago.
The Kings giving up either of their two lone young valuable assets in Keon Ellis or Keegan Murray for an aging Holiday would be a head scratcher, especially if they had to attach picks alongside them.
If the Celtics are asking for Ellis or Murray, it is very unlikely that a deal gets done, and the Kings are not in the best position to overpay for Holiday against competing offers.