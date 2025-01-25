New Report on Potential Kings-Pelicans Trade
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, time is running out for the Sacramento Kings to make a move. The Kings have reportedly been in the market for more wing help, something they've been looking for since the summer.
A flurry of rumors suggested the Kings discussed with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding star forward Brandon Ingram as a potential wing help. A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on Bleacher Report's "NBA Insider Notebook" claims that the Kings, along with other teams, are losing interest in Ingram.
"... Same thing with Sacramento. [Brandon Ingram] is someone that they considered dating back to this past summer," said Fischer. "How can the Kings, how can the Bucks, how can anyone think about acquiring him if he’s not at full strength?"
Fischer reported that teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons lost interest in Ingram ever since he suffered an ankle injury in early December (per The Stein Line).
“There remains a chance Ingram returns to New Orleans' lineup with roughly a week's worth of games before the deadline, sources say, which would at least give potential suitors a more current reminder of his abilities.”
The Kings are reportedly persistent on a trade package that includes Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles along with future draft capital. That might not be enough to get a deal done for Ingram, but considering his injuries, there is a chance.
In 18 games this season, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and .9 steals on 46.5% shooting from the field. Ingram has stacked solid performances, thus making the Pelicans hesitant to let him walk for cheap.
The Pelicans are currently 12-32 and sit in 14th place in the Western Conference. If the Kings want to make a move, they have until Thursday, February 6th at noon to acquire Ingram.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!