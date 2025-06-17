New Report on Raptors' Trade Interest in Kings Star
The Toronto Raptors finished their 2024-25 campaign as one of the worst teams in the NBA, finishing 30-52 and falling well short of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. However, this could have been their plan.
The Raptors did not have their pieces together to compete, but heading into next season, it could be a different story. The Eastern Conference will be significantly weaker next season, headlined by Jayson Tatum's Achilles rupture, and the Raptors could be a team to take advantage.
The Raptors have even been linked to trading for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer if he becomes available, but they could instead look in a different direction for their roster upgrades.
ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen recently reported that the Raptors could look to trade for Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk if they are not able to acquire one of the top stars on the market.
"If a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant doesn't end up happening, league sources tell ClutchPoints they have other targets in mind. The Raptors have demonstrated interest in acquiring Kings guard Malik Monk in a potential trade, with that interest dating back at least to February's trade deadline," Pursiainen wrote.
"The Kings weren't actively shopping their marquee players then. But the team is now under new management. The extent to which GM Scott Perry is actually willing to deal any of Sacramento's marquee players is unknown," Pursiainen continued. "League sources say the Kings have been listening to trade offers from other teams. But that could be Perry simply gathering intelligence on his new roster."
Of course, Malik Monk has become a fan favorite in Sacramento, especially after he took less money to stay with the Kings in free agency last offseason.
This season, Monk averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while starting 45 of his 65 appearances. One of the biggest caveats of Monk returning to Sacramento was that he wanted a starting job, but with the emergence of Keon Ellis, the Kings are simply better with Monk in his sixth man role.
Monk is an incredible player, but he is nowhere near untouchable for the Kings, and if the Raptors are looking to give up enough assets to pry him from the Kings, new general manager Scott Perry may not hesitate. However, Perry could be eyeing two specific Raptors.
"Perry, because of his time with the New York Knicks, has preexisting relationships with at least two Raptors. Barrett and Quickley could be worth monitoring as part of any potential return in a deal for Monk," Pursiainen wrote.
Of course, the Kings would want to consider bringing in RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley, both of whom could be very valuable players in Sacramento, and arguably better than Monk in some circumstances.
The Kings may not be looking to trade for Monk, but if he does hit the block, then the Raptors are undoubtedly a team to watch.