Nine Sacramento Kings Players Who Could Hit NBA Free Agency in 2026
The Sacramento Kings have constructed a very interesting roster heading into the 2025-26 season, as their team looks much different than it did a couple of years ago when they made their famous "Beam Team" run in 2022-23.
The Kings are led by a star trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, but it is hard to imagine that their current roster is good enough to compete in a loaded Western Conference. The team still has a few young talents to get excited about, as Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud could all have lasting impacts in Sacramento.
However, even by this time next year, the Kings could look completely different again.
Kings' 2026 offseason outloook
Before the 2026 NBA offseason, the Kings will have a couple of key decisions to make, particularly with Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis contract extensions likely in store, but with this front office, nobody ever knows what they will do.
HoopsRumors' Luke Adams compiled a list of each possible free agent for the 2026 NBA offseason, and the Kings could have up to nine players hitting the market.
- Keon Ellis (UFA)
- Drew Eubanks (UFA)
- Dario Saric (UFA)
- Doug McDermott (UFA)
- Terence Davis (UFA)
- Keegan Murray (RFA)
- Isaac Jones (RFA)
- Zach LaVine (PO)
- Daeqwon Plowden (TW)
Of course, the most notable trio of names on this list is Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, and Zach LaVine, but none of them should actually hit free agency. Ellis, 25, is eligible to sign an extension in February, as the Kings will do all they can to keep him from hitting the open market.
Murray, 25, has been eligible for an extension since July, but the Kings and the young forward have yet to agree on a new deal. Still, there should be no worry, as an extension will likely get done.
LaVine, 30, is in a much different situation, as he is the only one of the three whom the Kings would actually prefer to hit free agency. The two-time All-Star has a player option worth just less than $49 million, which he would be crazy to decline. However, unless he is traded, the 2026-27 season would then likely be his last year in Sacramento before hitting the open market in the summer of 2027.
Restricted free agent Issac Jones is another intriguing name on the list, as his future likely depends on what happens during the 2025-26 season, as he will hopefully have more of an in-game opportunity to prove himself on this current Kings roster.
All in all, despite a few big names eligible to hit free agency next summer, the Kings are in no trouble of any major losses on the open market.