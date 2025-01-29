Paul George's Final Injury Status for Kings vs 76ers
After losing seven consecutive games, the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back to win three straight, including huge wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The 76ers now head into the second outing of a six-game home stand, hosting the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have won 12 of their last 15, but drama looms ahead of next week's trade deadline. Recent reports suggest the Kings could be looking to trade star point guard De'Aaron Fox, a shocking development out of Sacramento.
The Kings could certainly let these reports get to them ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Philly, and could be putting themselves in a dangerous position.
Fortunately for the Kings, the 76ers will be severely shorthanded on Wednesday, giving them more room for error. On top of superstar center Joel Embiid being sidelined with a knee injury, the 76ers have officially ruled out star forward Paul George with a finger injury.
George, 34, has had an underwhelming debut season with the 76ers, averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. George is set to miss his 16th game of the season, amid his worst statistical year in about a decade.
The Kings and 76ers have already met once this season, where George had a team-high 30 points in a losing effort. 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey backed him up with 27 points, while Fox led the Kings to a win with 35 points on 13-16 shooting.
The shorthanded 76ers host the Kings at 4:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!