Predicting Kings F DeMar DeRozan's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings brought in DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade this offseason, but his presence in Sacramento has been questioned by many. The move was certainly risky, with no real indication of how the DeRozan experiment will go for the Kings.
Nonetheless, the risk needed to be taken. For a franchise that has made the playoffs once in the past 18 seasons, adding a talent like the six-time All-Star from the Chicago Bulls is nearly a no-brainer.
As DeRozan enters his first season as a King, here is a look at how his 2024-25 stat line could shake out:
Predicted Averages: 21.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK, 1.8 TOV, 48.5/34.0/87.5
It is very challenging to project DeRozan's role, usage, and overall production within Sacramento's system, but it is fair to assume his stats will decline slightly from the past few years.
The Kings have three significant mouths to feed in their offense with DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis, and all are above-average or elite playmakers. Each of the three stars could effectively run Sacramento's offense, but Mike Brown will likely still favor Sabonis in this role.
DeRozan is one of the most talented scorers the league has seen over the past 15 years, but playing alongside star point guard De'Aaron Fox will likely allow him to take a backseat as a second option. The duo could easily combine for 50 points per game, but Kings fans would likely rather see other options like Keegan Murray and Malik Monk get more involved in that department.
It would be great to see DeRozan eclipse 50/35/87 shooting splits like he did in his first season as a Bull, but his field goal and free throw percentage took a hit last year and that trend could continue.
DeRozan will likely shine without the pressure of being the top-scoring option in Sacramento's offense, but that does not necessarily mean he will shine in other places. With the ball in his hands much less than he is used to, expect his points and assists to take a dip, but certainly do not be alarmed when it happens.
