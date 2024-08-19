Predicting the Kings' Guard Rotation for the 2024-25 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings focused heavily on their guards this offseason by retaining elite sixth-man Malik Monk and drafting Devin Carter in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On top of those two, the Kings traded for six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan who can play as a guard, but will likely play as the small forward in Sacramento. Another new name is Jordan McLaughlin, a rotational guard entering his seventh year in the Association.
With a talent-flooded roster, playing time can get tricky. Mike Brown's crew has a few decisions to make, but none more important than choosing who will start in the season opener.
Potential Starters at SG
Point guard is not a worry for the Kings as long as De'Aaron Fox exists.
At the 2, it's a completely different story. Sacramento has three potential starters: Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and Kevin Huerter.
From an outside perspective, it is unlikely that the Kings start Monk after using him as a sixth man last season. His shot-creating ability made him one of the best bench scorers in the league, giving him a versatility that allowed him to close out games despite not starting them.
For a well-rounded team, it would make the most sense to hand the starting job to Keon Ellis. His defensive prowess is unmatched and is something you can't find in Monk or Huerter's game. On top of being able to defend, Ellis' three-point shot fell an efficient 41.7 percent of the time last season. Every team needs a role player who can be a dog on the court, and Ellis is that guy for the Kings.
Huerter has survived a summer full of trade rumors and remains on Sacramento's roster entering the 2024-25 season. He started 59 games last season, so it's certainly possible that Brown will keep him in that spot this year.
Shooting just 36 percent from three, it was Huerter's worst career year from beyond the arc. It's unclear if it's his spot to lose or not, but another poor shooting year would be enough reason to take him out of the starting five.
Because of the influx of talent in the backcourt, it would almost make more sense for Huerter to come off the bench as a backup small forward. The Kings have no clear substitute for DeRozan and a 6-foot-7 Huerter might be best suited to play that role when the season rolls around.
Minutes predictions in the Kings' backcourt
Fox played his most minutes per game (35.9) last season, a number that will likely stay near the same. He'll likely be supported with 10-12 minutes per game from McLaughlin, a defensive-minded player who can shoot the ball fairly well.
Devin Carter may not see much of the NBA floor this year as he rehabs through a shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined until early 2025. If he fully recovers during the season, he may end up taking some of McLaughlin's minutes.
At shooting guard, it'll probably be a near-even split between Ellis and Monk with 20-30 minutes from each of them. Game-by-game matchups and high-quality play will determine who gets more game time, but it's also possible they see the court together. Monk can be a floor general while Ellis plays three-and-D basketball.
Huerter saw a career low in minutes last season with 24.4 per game. If he plays behind DeRozan at the three, that number could go even lower. 20 minutes is a realistic expectation for Huerter, but Brown may play him for longer as he rotates the team around.
There are too many combinations the Kings could have on the floor, so it's hard to see what direction Brown goes in. Regardless, someone is probably going to be the odd man out every game.
Kings fans will get their first look at the starting five when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Sacramento for the NBA season opener on October 24th.
