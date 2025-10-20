Predicting Kings' Opening Night Lineup After Domantas Sabonis Injury
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up to take on the Phoenix Suns for their 2025-26 regular season opener on Wednesday night. However, the Kings will have a much different look than many would expect.
Of course, the Kings made some notable additions, like veterans Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, Dario Saric, and Drew Eubanks, along with a couple of key rookies in Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud. But what will really give the Kings a unique look on opening night is their back-breaking injuries.
The Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray for Wednesday's matchup in Phoenix, and the team will need to figure out a way to make up for their absences.
Sabonis is confirmed to be out for at least the first two games of the season, while Murray will be sidelined for the first 10-20, depending on how his recovery goes. Regardless, the Kings have some heavy lifting to do to not fall too far behind early in the season while they are down two pivotal starters.
Predicting the Kings' lineup
It is impossible to replicate what Sabonis and Murray provide to the Kings, but head coach Doug Christie will certainly try.
The Kings' starting lineup on opening night will most likely be a group of Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Dario Saric, and Drew Eubanks. However, the Kings could give the nod to sophomore big man Isaac Jones over the veteran Dario Saric, as they did in their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the Kings have a decision to make between Saric and Jones, the other four starters are likely locked into place. That takes us to the second unit, where recently signed Russell Westbrook will make an impact in the backup guard room.
The Kings will likely try to find minutes for all of Westbrook, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, and rookie Nique Clifford, while Devin Carter could get some time, although he would likely be the last guard to come off the bench in this group.
The Kings are stretched thin at forward depth, with whoever does not start between Saric and Jones likely being the first one off the bench, while Doug McDermott could get a few minutes in a pinch. The Kings will likely lean on Clifford to play more on the wing, although their weakness at that position will be on full display with Murray sidelined.
With Sabonis out, rookie big man Maxime Raynaud should get some more opportunities in the second unit, and if the Kings need to get a third center in the rotation, then two-way rookie Dylan Cardwell would be the next man up.
With so much roster uncertainty and a couple of key injuries, the Kings could go with a handful of different looks in Wednesday's opener, as Christie and his staff will likely still be experimenting to see what works best.