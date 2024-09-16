Ranking the Kings' Free Agent Wing Options
The Sacramento Kings have been linked to multiple free agent wings recently, which is great news for a team with a roster spot and a need for wing depth.
Of the three options linked to the Kings, none are perfect fits for the roster, but all three bring different skills that would help the team. Let’s rank the three options of Jae Crowder, T.J. Warren, and Nassir Little.
1. Jae Crowder
Crowder leads the list due to not only his veteran presence that he would bring, but he’s also the best shooter of the group. He shot 34.9 percent from beyond the arc last season and a great 43.6 percent in the 2022-23 season.
The veteran wing is entering his 13th NBA season and will be 34 coming into the season. As a long-term option that’s not ideal, but as a short-term end of the offseason addition, his age shouldn’t be an issue.
Standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Crowder can play both forward spots. That would be a key addition as Trey Lyles is a 4/5 combo forward, and Huerter is a 2/3 combo forward.
The other key stat that stands out for Crowder is his ability to work in the Kings offense. He finished in the 99.6th percentile for the handoff play type last season, per NBA.com. That was the 2nd best mark in the league to only Nikola Jokic and would be a perfect pairing with Domantas Sabonis.
2. Nassir Little
While Little doesn’t have the offensive skills that Crowder does, he brings great defensive potential thanks to his 7-foot-2 wingspan.
Standing at 6-foot-5, he fits the recent Monte McNair prototype of players with extreme wingspans compared to their height. He’s just 24 years old and could potentially be a long-term option for the Kings, compared to a year or two of Jae Crowder.
He shot 30.0 percent from beyond the arc last season but hit at a 36.7 percent clip the prior year. If he can be in the mid-30s with plus defense, that should be enough to contribute to winning basketball. Little shot 66.7 percent on his two-point field goal attempts, showing he has the potential to score as a cutter in the flow of the Kings offense.
3. T.J. Warren
The idea of T.J. Warren continues to be better than the reality. After suffering a series of injuries, he has yet to regain his pre-injury form.
After missing all of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury, he played in 42 during the 2022-23 season, and just 11 last year. Warren does have experience with Domantas Sabonis as the two played together with the Indiana Pacers.
With a career 35.1 percent 3P%, Warren has the potential to be a key contributor on offense but shot just 15.4 percent from beyond the arc last season.
Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he fits the need for the Kings, has more offensive potential than the other two options, and is still 30 years old. It would be a very high-risk signing compared to Crowder and Little, but a risk worth taking for the final roster spot.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!