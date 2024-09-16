Report: Kings Bring in 3 Veteran Forwards for Workouts
Last week, it was reported that the Sacramento Kings are bringing in NBA veteran Jae Crowder for an offseason workout, seemingly looking to fill their final roster spot ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Now, another report reveals the Kings are bringing in two more veteran wings for workouts this week, as the Kings are serious about adding another experienced forward to the roster.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that Sacramento is hosting free agents T.J. Warren and Nassir Little for workouts this week.
Warren, 31, had a fantastic start to his career with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers, averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game with 50.7/35.7/78.0 shooting splits through seven seasons.
But, in 2020, Warren suffered consecutive stress fractures in his foot that sidelined him for 68 games in the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 season. Since returning from injury, Warren has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves, but his production has taken a significant hit.
In 53 games since returning to the court, Warren averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds with 48.2/30.0/79.5 shooting splits.
Warren made a name for himself in the 2020 "bubble," where he averaged 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds through ten games. While Warren has not returned to that form due to his foot injuries, Sacramento bringing him in for a workout certainly does not hurt.
Little, 24, lacks the offensive skillset that Warren possesses but makes up for it on the defensive end. Through five seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, Little has averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.
The young forward out of North Carolina peaked during the 2021-22 season in Portland, averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, starting in over half of his appearances. While Little has proven he can be an effective player on the court, he has missed 20+ games in each season of his career.
Little is still young, the same age as Kings' Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis, but to improve he needs to stay healthy and on the court. Taking a flier by working out Little is a no-brainer for Sacramento, and it would not be a bad idea to give him a shot if they like what they see.
The Kings bringing in Little, Warren, and Crowder certainly makes it seem like they want to bolster their wing depth ahead of the 2024-25 season, and any of these veteran forwards could be viable options.
