Ranking the Odds of Kings Free Agents Returning Next Season
With the 2025 NBA Draft behind us, we shift our eyes to free agency, which begins on Monday. The Kings still need a point guard (or two (or three?)) and more help on the wings. they've been connected to Dennis Schroder in free agency, but for now, let's take a look at the likelihood of each of the Kings free agents from last year returning next season.
Keon Ellis
2024-25 Stats: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK, 48.9/43.3/84.9% Splits
Ellis is by far the most likely Kings player to be back next season. His situation is a little complicated with his team option and potential free agency, but the path for the Kings to keep their best defender is clear.
They can either let him play out his $2.3 million contract next season or decline the option and re-sign him as a restricted free agent. The only way Ellis doesn't return is if the Kings decide to trade him for a bigger star, but even that seems unlikely at this point.
Likelihood of returning: 9.5/10
Isaac Jones
2024-25 Stats: 3.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK, 65.1/37.5/63.9%
Similar to Ellis, Jones is under contract for next season with a $2.0 million team option for tomorrow. Jones was converted from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract partway through last season after an impressive showing in the G-League and time with the Kings.
It works in Jones' favor that he plays a position of need at the power forward spot, and he showed the ability to step out and hit the three at a decent clip. He still needs time to develop, but I expect him to be back for a second season with the Kings.
Likelihood of returning: 7/10
Jake LaRavia
2024-25 Stats (w/ SAC): 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK, 43.8/38.5/57.9%
LaRavia was playing well and even earning clutch time minutes for the Kings last season before he went down with an injury. He's in a unique situation where the Kings can only offer him $5.1 million next season, which he may have priced himself out of for Sacramento.
It doesn't help the Kings causes that LaRavia plays a position of need throughout the NBA, but he would also help solve the Kings need for more depth on the wings, and has said he is open to being back in Sacramento next season.
Likelihood of returning: 5/10
Trey Lyles
2024-25 Stats: 6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK, 42.0/34.0/70.0%
Lyles is by far the most proven player on this list so far, but the Kings drafting Maxime Raynaud in the draft raises the question of whether or not Lyles will be back. He had a down year last season while dealing with injuries, but is still a solid stretch-four option for the Kings or another team.
Likelihood of returning: 4/10
Isaiah Crawford
2024-25 Stats: 0.9 PTS, 0.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK, 45.5/20/50%
Isaiah Crawford didn't have much of a chance to prove himself in the NBA last season, but averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds on 50.2% shooting from the field and 44.2% from three in the G-League last season.
That, along with his wing position, raises his chances of returning, but the previous regime also drafted him, so there are no guarantees.
Likelihood of returning: 4/10
Mason Jones
2024-25 Stats: 2.3 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK, 50/12.5/80%
Mason Jones feels like he's on the cuspe of being an NBA player, but hasn't quite gotten over the hump. Like Crawford, he didn't get much time in the NBA last season, but averaged 23.5 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds on 47.8% from the field and 41.3% from three.
Those are great numbers, but unfortunately for Jones, he feels like a natural two-guard, which happens to be the Kings' position of strength. That, along with him being 26-years-old, makes me lean toward Jones getting a chance with another team.
Likelihood of returning: 3/10
Doug McDermott
2024-25 Stats: 3.5 PTS, 0.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK, 42.7/43.6/60%
Dougie McBuckets can still shoot the ball from three, but that's about all that he can provide at this point of his career. Bringing him back as a break in case of emergency type of player wouldn't be the worst case scenario, but don't expect McDermott to get big time minutes for the Kings next season.
Likelihood of returning: 2/10
Jae Crowder
2024-25 Stats: 2.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK, 31.8/26.7/42.9%
Crowder came in last year and saved the day, starting the first game he was with the Kings mid-season, but didn't get much run after his early stint. He was great as a veteran presence, but it feels like Crowder's playing days are behind him.
Likelihood of returning: 1.5/10
Markelle Fultz
2024-25 Stats: 2.9 PTS, 1.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK, 41.8/50/100%
Fultz came in late last season when the Kings desperately needed a point guard, but wasn't able to fully crack the rotation. And it seems telling that as the Kings main need in free agency is a point guard, there hasn't been a single rumblins of him returning to Sacramento next season.
Likelihood or returning: 1/10