Report: Bulls Interested In Kings' Kevin Huerter
The Sacramento Kings have been quiet in free agency, but trade rumors circulate and fans expect a move to be made soon. With reports that the Kings remain interested in Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, the Bulls seem to have their ideal return in mind.
K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports the Bulls are "fans" of Sacramento's Kevin Huerter.
The Kings sharpshooter has been rumored to be on the trade block this entire offseason, and Chicago could be the inevitable suitor. While Kings' target Alex Caruso went off the market when Chicago traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the possibility of a LaVine deal or a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan stays alive.
After having a career-best year in his first season as a King, Huerter followed it up with disappointment. Last season, Huerter saw a decrease of five points per game, and his three-point percentage dropped from 40.2 percent to 36.1 percent.
Huerter ultimately suffered a season-ending injury in March, as the Kings witnessed the emergence of young guard Keon Ellis to exceed his role. With a loaded guard room centered around De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and rookie Devin Carter, a deal to send Huerter away is expected.
While Huerter should get dealt this offseason, Chicago might not be the ideal suitor for Sacramento. LaVine is on a horrendous contract and with his recent injury history, Sacramento would make a mockery of themselves if they are the one team in the league willing to take him on.
DeMar DeRozan is an interesting star to monitor for Sacramento, but the 34-year-old wing simply does not fit the Kings' system.
If Chicago had more promising assets to exchange for Huerter, the 25-year-old guard would already be house hunting in the Windy City.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!