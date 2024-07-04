Report: Kings Linked to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan
With NBA free agency in full swing, the Sacramento Kings have only been able to retain their players with the re-signing of Malik Monk and Alex Len. With no significant upgrades made yet, the Kings know they cannot afford another season with the same group, leaving fans waiting for the blockbuster move.
After being linked to different stars across the league, the Kings are gaining traction.
After Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Kings have talked to the Chicago Bulls about a sign-and-trade for star DeMar DeRozan, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski told SportsCenter that "Sacramento is a team certainly with interest [in DeRozan]."
While the Kings are linked to DeRozan, getting him will not be easy. DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent, but Sacramento does not have the money to pay him what he wants. A sign-and-trade is the only way to get it done, but Wojnarowski reports the Bulls do not want to take contracts back in a deal, so a third team would likely need to get involved.
DeRozan, 34, is a six-time NBA All-Star and one of the most talented wings in the league over the last decade. In his 15th season in the league, DeRozan averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, showing no signs of slowing down.
DeRozan, a career sub-30 percent three-point shooter, has improved his jump shot in his three years as a Bull, but the hole in his game could limit Sacramento's floor spacing. If the Kings are looking for a star shot-creator on the wing, DeRozan could be the cheapest option on the market for them.
DeRozan might not take Sacramento as far as a move for Lauri Markkanen or Brandon Ingram would, but the aging star can still contribute to a competitive Kings squad.
With rumors heating up for the Kings, a blockbuster move could come any day.
