Report: Kings Rookie Devin Carter To Undergo Surgery
The Sacramento Kings selected Providence Friars guard Devin Carter with the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but their highly touted rookie faces a setback.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Carter is set to undergo left shoulder surgery next week.
Charania states that he is "expected to make a full recovery with no long-term issues," but his status to kick off his rookie year will be in the air.
The Kings have been aware of his injuries since drafting him, as they have been monitoring his health since he arrived in Sacramento. The lottery talent was held out of the California Classic Summer League, and Kings fans will now have to wait even longer until they see him in action.
In his Junior year at Providence, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and one block per game while shooting 37.7 percent from deep. The 2024 Big East Conference Player of the Year is expected to be a high-impact player at the next level, and this obstacle should not hinder that.
The Kings certainly cannot wait until he is ready for action, but there is no need to rush the talented rookie back onto the court. Sacramento has a handful of gifted guards to hold down the rotation while Carter recovers, including newly-signed point guard Jordan McLaughlin.
