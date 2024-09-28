Report: Kings Sign Brodric Thomas for Training Camp
The Sacramento Kings have made a few moves in the past week to get their roster in shape before training camp kicks off on October 1st, with one final move coming on Friday.
The Kings have used their last training camp roster spot on G League standout Brodric Thomas, per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.
Thomas, 27, is a 6-foot-5 guard who has spent time with the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics after going undrafted in 2020.
Thomas has recently played two games with NBA G League United during the G League Fall Invitational, where he averaged 17.5 points and 2.0 steals per game with impressive 63.2/62.5/85.7 shooting splits.
Thomas came out of Truman State, a Division II university, where he averaged 21.5 points per game on 41.7 percent three-point shooting in his final season. The impressive shooter earned most of his NBA time in Cleveland, where he averaged 4.1 points in 13.4 minutes per game through 28 appearances and one start.
Thomas spent the 2023-24 G League season with the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate in San Diego, averaging 9.8 points and 1.9 steals through ten games.
Thomas rounds out Sacramento's training camp roster, becoming the 21st player to join the Kings for October's camp.
While it is interesting to see the Kings bring in another guard for training camp, Thomas could certainly make a name for himself among the steep competition in Sacramento.
An impressive camp from Thomas would likely land him a spot with the Stockton Kings for this season.
