Report: Kings Waive Terry Taylor and Brodric Thomas
It was reported on Friday morning that the Sacramento Kings were waiving standout rookie Boogie Ellis after the 24-year-old guard had a strong showing in the preseason. A few hours later, the Kings appear to have made some of their final roster cuts ahead of the regular season.
FOX40's Sean Cunningham reports that the Kings are waiving forward Terry Taylor and guard Brodric Thomas.
Taylor, a three-year NBA veteran, did not get much opportunity to prove himself in the preseason. Through three appearances, Taylor played a total of 15 minutes, shooting 0-4 from the field and going scoreless.
Taylor has proven himself in this league already, averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a rookie with the Indiana Pacers in the 2021-22 season.
Thomas, 27, was in a similar situation as Taylor, with limited preseason opportunities after a few years of NBA experience already under their belt.
Through 12 preseason minutes, Thomas notched five points and four rebounds, shooting a perfect 1-1 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line. It is tough for these players who get limited opportunity in the preseason to then make the regular season roster, but it is the reality of the NBA.
Many fans and media speculate that Ellis will earn a spot with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, and Terry and Thomas could certainly join him.
It is good for the Kings to keep talented players in their system, whether they are in Sacramento or Stockton. The Kings are now at 18 rostered players, with Skal Labissiere the next potential cut, if Sacramento is looking to head into the regular season with an open roster spot.
