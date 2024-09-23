Report: Raptors Legend Will Get Jersey Retired vs. Kings
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Vince Carter has been atop of headlines this week, as the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have both announced they will honor the high-flying highlight reel by putting his jersey in the rafters.
Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reported that Toronto will retire Carter's jersey on November 2nd while hosting the Sacramento Kings.
Carter will become the first player in Toronto's franchise history to ascend into the rafters, but the 22-year veteran left a legacy in eight different cities, including Sacramento.
As a 41-year-old, Carter signed with the Kings during the 2017 offseason, where he would play just one season. In his lone season in Sacramento, Carter averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game, but his support for his former team has not stopped.
Carter recently backed Sacramento's signing of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, supporting the move when many others did not. Carter played with De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento during his rookie season, playing his part as a veteran presence for the star point guard, and has continued to show support as he blossoms.
Carter is getting the recognition he deserves from the Toronto and Brooklyn franchises, and the coincidence of ascending into the rafters as the Raptors host his former team adds more to the story.
Carter did not necessarily leave a lasting impact in Sacramento, and the Kings will likely not join the Raptors and Nets in honoring the Hall of Famer, but Kings fans have no reason not to support his big moment on November 2nd.
