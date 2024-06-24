Rumors: De'Aaron Fox Uncommitted to Future Stay with Kings
The Sacramento Kings can't seem to stay out of drama as new reports indicate that star point guard De'Aaron Fox is unsure of his future in California.
Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic report that Fox wants to "see how the roster takes shape for the long haul" before signing any contract extension. The one-time NBA All-Star still has two years left on his deal, so there's no reason for Kings fans to panic.
Sacramento has taken care of business swiftly this offseason, signing both head coach Mike Brown and star sixth-man Malik Monk to new contracts that will keep them both in Sacramento for the next few years. The team now has its attention focused on the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, an event that will start the "long haul" progress that Fox is waiting on.
Fox's future looms in the background too, as league sources say the All-Star guard has decided not to sign an extension this year... Fox, who has two seasons left on his current deal, wants to win at the highest level and could qualify for a significantly larger max if he makes All-NBA.- Anthony Slater, Sam Amick | The Athletic
The potential for a larger contract certainly plays a big part in Fox's rumored decision. His high-level play could earn him a spot on one of three All-NBA teams, an honor he earned after the 2022-23 season. Fox would be able to sign the biggest contract in NBA history if he is able to earn a spot on an All-NBA team this season.
This past campaign saw Fox record his highest points per game average (26.6) since entering the league in 2017. His numbers are continuing to get better as the years go on, so a long-term deal is certainly one of the most important remaining items on Sacramento's agenda.
For now, the Kings' front office will have to focus on what they can control. The 2024-25 season is quickly approaching and Sacramento will look to have a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion this past year.
