Russell Westbrook's Contract Details With Kings Emerge After Reported Signing
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent point guard Russell Westbrook, giving the team another reliable point guard to add to their veteran-filled roster. While much of the NBA world has expressed its disinterest in the Kings' new addition, with some valid red flags raised, it is an exciting roster move that many fans are excited about.
ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report the signing, but more details have emerged since.
Westbrook's contract details
NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Westbrook's contract is expected to be for the veteran minimum, which means he will be guaranteed $3.6 million for a one-year deal. Westbrook is expected to put pen to paper on Thursday and ultimately join his new team on Friday.
"Sources: Russell Westbrook and Sacramento Kings agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract. He is expected to sign on Thursday and join the team on Friday," Haynes reported on X.
Westbrook, who is from Southern California, returns to his home state for the third time in his career. Westbrook has likely been spending most of his offseason in the Los Angeles area, so he is simply traveling a handful of hours North to meet his new teammates in Sacramento.
The Kings will be Westbrook's seventh team of his 18-year NBA career, previously spending time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook is one of the greatest players in NBA history without a championship, and unfortunately for the legendary point guard, his NBA Finals goals are far from achievable in Sacramento. That is one of the main reasons why Westbrook-to-Sacramento seemed unlikely, because many expected the veteran point guard to want to compete for a title, but at this stage in his career, he may simply be focused on other things.
Of course, there are plenty of fans who do not agree with Sacramento's decision to bring in Westbrook when they have a clear need in their frontcourt, but taking a chance on the legendary point guard on a veteran's minimum contract is not a bad move. However, now the Kings should be exploring trades to flip a guard for a forward to help their backcourt logjam and give themselves more frontcourt depth.
With Westbrook expected to join the team on Friday, he could potentially make his debut in Crypto.com Arena against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, although it would not be surprising if they hold him out until the regular season.