Russell Westbrook's Top Four Destinations Named by NBA Insider
Russell Westbrook is one of the most electric players in NBA history, but he also may be one of the most controversial. Westbrook is a former MVP with multiple seasons averaging a triple-double, something that is incredibly hard to accomplish in the modern NBA.
With all of Westbrook's individual accolades, he’s also a perennial winner who elevates the floor of the teams he’s on as the best player. The criticisms never stem from a lack of effort with Westbrook, but any team that signs him needs to understand that you take the bad with the good. The former UCLA product is a great player, but his efficiency leaves a lot to be desired, as does his decision-making at times.
It was a little easier to look past some turnovers and ill-advised shots when Westbrook was an All-Star, but as his role has changed, so has the way his game is perceived.
Unfortunately for Westbrook, his playstyle and age have made it challenging for him to find a good fit in free agency. Multiple teams have been in the mix, but one that has been consistently linked to Westbrook is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings already have Dennis Schroder on the roster, so Westbrook would slot in as a backup, which makes the allure of bringing him in a little dimmer.
Still, Westbrook could be a good fit as someone who can help establish the culture and provide useful minutes as a reserve. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently named the four “last-ditch options” for Westbrook: The Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks. However, the Kings stand out as the top destination.
“The top team for Westbrook right now is the Sacramento Kings, and that has been the case since the start of free agency,” Siegel wrote.
It’s hard to get too excited about Westbrook coming to town when there are so many other question marks on the team. From the Jonathan Kuminga stalemate to extensions for Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis still incomplete, the Kings have their hands full with “what-ifs.”
Signing Westbrook is also a move that coincides with this era of Sacramento basketball that saw the team bring in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as big names. No offense to Westbrook at all, but it does feel a bit like the Kings are still more focused on name recognition to sell tickets rather than building a team of the future. The saving grace is that general manager Scott Perry has been a fan of Westbrook for a while and may be the one with the interest.
“Scott Perry has always held an interest in Westbrook dating back to when he was in the New York Knicks' front office, and the Kings have talked with the veteran guard despite signing Dennis Schroder this offseason,” Siegel continued.
To credit Perry, Westbrook does still have something to give basketball-wise and wouldn’t be signed just to be a veteran leader on his way to retirement. Last season, Westbrook shot a pretty incredible 67% at the rim with the Denver Nuggets. While Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis are both excellent at finishing at the rim, the pressure that Westbrook puts on the defense is much more disruptive.
Even at 36, Westbrook is one of the quicker players in the NBA and doesn’t have any issue getting downhill. Adding Westbrook would give another dimension to the Kings' offense that often relied solely on Malik Monk to penetrate a defense.
Westbrook is also a great rebounder and passer, averaging 7.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per 36 minutes last season. Having a point guard that is a willing passer and crashes the glass consistently is a huge plus, and Westbrook fits that description to a T. Westbrook also has the capability to play off-ball, and that could be vital to his fit as the team likely looks to get Nique Clifford and Devin Carter minutes at the one. Having Westbrook out there with one of the aforementioned young guys would provide a safety net as they look to get better as initiators.
As is the case with any move, signing Westbrook doesn’t make or break the 2025-26 Kings. The team is likely headed for another play-in battle and should be looking forward to the future instead of pretending they can compete for a top-six seed. It’s also important to add that while Siegel mentioned the Kings as the top option for Westbrook, reports have said that the team will need to shed a guard to make room. Moving a guard would likely hinge on a Jonathan Kuminga trade, which may also be unlikely.
I’d still be happy to see Russ in a Kings jersey next season, but at this point, anything that becomes a roadblock to playing time for Carter, Clifford, and Ellis might not be worth it.