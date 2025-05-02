Sacramento Kings All-Time Starting Five: Shooting Guard

“He was the toughest shooting guard to defend” - Michael Jordan



Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond (aka The Rock) AVG 22+ PPG in the first 10 years of his NBA career.

◾ NBA Champion

◾ Rookie Of The Year

◾ 6 x All-Star

◾ 5 x All-NBA

◾ 1/3 of Run TMCpic.twitter.com/cB7lO5eFEy