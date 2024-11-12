Sacramento Kings Center Receives Injury Update
Sacramento Kings center Orlando Robinson, who signed a one-year contract during the offseason, has been cleared for contact in his recovery from his MCL sprain that he suffered in the beginning of October.
Robinson played great in the Summer League, where he averaged 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 58.7 percent shooting from the field across 23.5 minutes per game.
He’s unlikely to average those numbers in the regular season but could find himself in the rotation to give the Kings a different look at the backup center spot.
Alex Len and Trey Lyles have been splitting the backup center minutes, and while Alex Len has been a reliable backup in the past, the Kings aren’t having as much success with him in that spot this year.
Len has a net rating of -27.9 in his 61 minutes this season, compared to +14.2 last year. He’s only scored eight total points this season, which ranks last out of the 320 players with at least 60 minutes played.
Robinson is an unproven player in the NBA, but he’s an athletic big that the Kings don’t have on the roster. Trey Lyles is a great stretch four/five but isn’t likely to light anyone up with a highlight dunk or alley-oop.
Malik Monk especially could thrive from a pick-and-roll partner in Robinson. Monk and JaVale McGee had a great rapport last season and could be a blueprint for success for the combo.
If nothing else, Robinson provides Mike Brown with another option to throw in the mix. Championships rosters are built with successful end-of-the-bench rotation players, and for a Kings team with championship goals, Robinson has the potential to provide a spark for Sacramento.
