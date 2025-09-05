Sacramento Kings Free Agent Guard Signs With Australian Team
The Sacramento Kings have had plenty of talent come through the franchise in recent years, including at the G League level. In the last three years, the Stockton Kings have had a combined 71-29 record and are coming off an NBA G League championship in the 2024-25 season.
Of course, it does not mean much for Sacramento when their G League team is winning championships, but it is still a great sign that the franchise has one of the better farm systems in the league.
G League Finals MVP finds new home
Last season's NBA G League Finals MVP, Mason Jones, was the star who led Stockton to a championship. Through five playoff games last season, Jones averaged 30.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 49.5% from the field, 48.8% from three-point range, and 95.0% from the free-throw line. Jones' performance in Stockton was incredible, and he rightfully cemented himself as one of the best players at that level.
Jones has spent the last couple of seasons with the Kings on a two-way contract, but has rarely gotten an opportunity to shine at the next level. In ten appearances in Sacramento last season, Jones averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 assists in just 4.5 minutes per game, but became a fan-favorite due to his energy and constant support for his teammates, even while simply riding the bench.
Now, after his time in Sacramento came to an end, Jones has decided to branch out. The Perth Wildcats of the NBL are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring in Mason Jones on a contract.
Via Olgun Uluc: "Mason Jones - a 6’4 American guard – is finalising a deal with the Perth Wildcats, sources told ESPN. Jones is coming off a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings; he averaged 23.6 ppg (44.7% 3PT; 8.4 3PA), 5.0 rpg, and 7.8 apg for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G-League."
Jones started his NBA career with the Houston Rockets after going undrafted in 2020 out of Arkansas. Since then, the 27-year-old has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers before finally finding a good home in Sacramento. Jones had a surprisingly great two seasons with the Kings, but it makes sense for both sides to move on at this point.
Jones should be a very impactful player in Australia, as his game will likely be a much better fit in the NBL.