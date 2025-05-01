Sacramento Kings GM Announces New Head Coach Hiring
The Sacramento Kings had an eventful 2024-25 season, headlined by firing head coach Mike Brown and trading star guard De'Aaron Fox, but it ultimately ended in disappointment. The Kings missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year after finishing the season with a 40-42 record, but their offseason is already off to a hot start.
Immediately after the conclusion of their season, the Kings parted ways with general manager Monte McNair. About 12 hours later, they found his replacement in Scott Perry.
Perry's first major task as general manager was to figure out the head coaching situation, as everyone had the same question: Is Doug Christie coming back?
Christie took over as interim head coach after the Kings fired Brown, leading them to a 27-24 record through 51 games. Christie certainly could have done a better job, but given the circumstances, he was impressive.
The Kings organization must feel the same about Christie, as they have officially announced him as their next head coach. New Kings GM Scott Perry released a statement on the new hiring.
"After careful consideration, I am excited to announce Doug Christie as the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings," Perry said. "I've known Doug a long time and have been impressed with his leadership, presence, and ability to connect deeply with his players.
"He embodies the core values we believe in — toughness, discipline, professionalism, a defensive mindset, and a selfless, team-oriented approach on offense. Our goal is to support him fully and help set the stage for his long-term success. We’re excited to move forward with Doug as our leader."
Many people were expecting Perry to go with an outside hire, but it is hard to be too upset about Christie getting his interim tag taken off. Even through all of the turmoil this past season, Christie showed plenty of promise as a head coach, and while his Xs and Os may not be the best, he is able to get his players to buy in.
Giving Christie an entire offseason to help build the team and his staff as he wants will certainly make his first year as a head coach much better.