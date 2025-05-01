Doug Christie Gives Statement After Major Head Coaching News
In a move that seemed like it was just a matter of time, the Sacramento Kings named Doug Christie their next head coach. Christie made it no secret that he wanted to return as head coach, but it was unknown whether new GM Scott Perry was going to do an extensive coaching search or go in another direction.
Christie has repeatedly stated that he has unfinished business in Sacramento, and once again referenced his desire to get back to work for the city.
I am deeply humbled to be named head coach of the Sacramento Kings. This organization and city have been home for over 20 years. I want to thank the Kings organization and Scott for their support during this process. For me, this opportunity is all about service to the team, the organization, and the city of Sacramento. My family and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter.- Doug Christie
Christie first joined the Kings organization in a trade before the 2000-01 season, and spent five years as a member of the team. The 2002 season infamously ended in a heartbreaking series to the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Kings had won that series, they had great odds at bringing home the championship trophy. It's clear Christie wants another shot at getting Sacramento a championship.
The Kings owed him a clear chance to do so, after the tumultuous upheaval in both roster and coaching staff that Christie went through during his time as interim. He ended the season 27-24 (.529) under the difficult circumstances.
Between the De'Aaron Fox trade, the departure of Luke Loucks, and the multitude of injuries, Christie was dealt a nearly impossible hand to make a run at the playoffs. But it was clear that he was never going to give up, and instilled that same fight into his team. The Kings' record wasn't incredible, but it was evident that they exhibited that fight during the 51 games.
Christie will now have the opportunity to build out his own staff and (ideally) work closely with Perry to put together a roster that fits his style and goals for the team. During his playing days, Christie was known for his defense and team style of basketball, something he is preaching to his players now as well.
Between his time as a player and now as a coach, Christie has the opportunity to do something truly special in Sacramento. If the Kings are able to build a championship, he'll go down as one of, if not the biggest, stars in Kings history.
Christie is a fan-favorite and, from the outside looking in, a coach that players like to play for as well. That gives him a great start to his coaching career as he looks to finish what he started 25 years ago.