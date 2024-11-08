Sacramento Kings Guard Becoming Two-Way NBA Star

De'Aaron Fox on defense this season



Opp FG%: 36.0% (45/125)

Opp 3P%: 29.2% (19/65)

Deflections: 4.0 (4th)

Steals: 2.0 (t-4th)



Fox ranks in the top ___ of two-way stars?

(FYI, 23.8 PTS | 5.1 AST | 4.8 REB on offense) pic.twitter.com/Ar8lXSeCH5