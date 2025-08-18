Sacramento Kings Hire G League Head Coach
News is quiet around the Sacramento Kings and the Jonathan Kuminga front, but the Kings continued their changes to the front offices and coaching staff this offseason with a new hire for their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Kings are hiring Will Scott to be the new head coach of the developmental team for the 2025-26 season.
According to Real GM, Scott has been with the Kings since the 2019-20 season, where he started as a player development coach. Scott then moved to the head video coordinator for two seasons before he became an assistant coach on the Kings staff.
Prior to his time with the Kings, Scott was a coach with the Los Angeles Lakers organization, initially getting his start with their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
What's telling about Scott is that he's been around the Kings organization through three different coaching regimes. He initially joined the staff under Luke Walton, but stayed with the team under Mike Brown, and now Doug Christie as well.
While he won't be working directly with Christie on the bench, teams often run similar systems between their NBA and G League teams. So the two will likely work together in some regard this season.
Head coaches generally get to pick their staff and bring in coaches that they want for the job, so longevity from Scott with the Kings through all of the overhauls should be a good sign.
The Stockton Kings are coming off of a great year in which they won their first NBA G League title in franchise history, so Scott will have big shoes to fill this upcoming season.
Quinton Crawford, who coached the Stockton Kings last season, was hired by the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, leaving the head coaching position open for the Kings to fill for the third straight year.
Scott will be the fourth Stockton Kings head coach in four season, with Bobby Jackson coaching from 2021-23, Lindsey Harding in the 2023-24 season, and Crawford last year. All three of the coaches left the head coaching position to join NBA coaching staffs.
The Kings will likely have a very talented G League roster once again this season, as they have talented rookies in Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, as well as Dylan Cardwell, Daeqwon Plowden, and Isaiah Stevens all on two-way deals.
Clifford and Raynaud will likely spend most of their time with the Sacramento Kings, but Devin Carter saw time in Stockton last season to get more minutes and reps in, something that could happen this year as well for the new rookies.
Much like Clifford and Raynaud, Cardwell (23), Plowden (26), and Stevens (24) are also on the older side for young players, and could help lead the Stockton Kings once again to a championship.