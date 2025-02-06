Sacramento Kings Look Disjointed in Blowout Loss to Orlando Magic
The excitement was palpable as Zach LaVine made his Sacramento Kings debut as the atmosphere was electric in the Golden 1 Center. And then the second half took place.
The Orlando Magic used a big third quarter to pull away and never looked back, taking down the Kings 130-111.
While the Kings trailed by just two at halftime, even in the first half the offense looked stagnant and disjointed. They finished the night with 17 turnovers, looking very much like a team that just had a major roster shake-up.
Between Fox and LaVine, the Kings aren't swapping out role players. They literally switched who their highest usage player is overnight.
2024-25 Usage Rate
- Zach LaVine - 26.3% (Lead the Bulls)
- De'Aaron Fox - 28.1% (Lead the Kings)
It's no wonder the Kings looked out of sorts on offense. And to make matters more difficult, they faced the 3rd best defense in the NBA in the Magic right out of the gate.
The defense also struggled at times, with the Kings looking outmatched by Orlando's size. The Magic came into the game making the fewest threes per game in the league at 11.0 per contest on 30.2%. But tonight shot 16-of-31, 51.6% from three.
Franz Wagner, a 30.8% three-point shooter on the season coming into the game, finished 5-of-6, 83.3%, from deep tonight. He got going in the third and the Kings had no way of slowing him down.
The Kings don't have much leeway to figure things out. Moves were made around the NBA today and the Western Conference is going to be a fight to the end with every game making a difference.
