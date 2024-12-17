Sacramento Kings Lose Heartbreaker to Denver Nuggets 129-130
After one of the ugliest quarters of the season where they trailed 41-21, the Sacramento Kings clawed and fought their way back against the Denver Nuggets. They whittled the lead down to seven at halftime and took the lead in the third quarter, but the Nuggets used a late run to steal the game back.
The Kings came out completely flat, with the Nuggets eating them alive inside. They went to Aaron Gordon early and often, taking advantage of the Kings' lack of size with Keegan Murray missing the contest.
Gordon ended the game with 24 points and 7 rebounds on 64.3% shooting from the field. In the end, though, it was Jamal Murray who led the Nuggets down the stretch.
Murray finished with 28 points and hit the game-winning shot over De'Aaron Fox. While he struggled with his efficiency, Murray had a great finish down the stretch.
It was clear when both Kevin Huerter and Murray were ruled out for the game that the Kings would likely struggle to score off the bench. Keon Ellis chipped in 12 points off the pine, but Issac Jones two points were the only additional points from the reserves.
Colby Jones played a great 18:22 minutes and was extremely active on the defensive end. While he didn't score, he showed the hustle and defense that Mike Brown looks for.
While it's hard to accept moral victories at this point of the season, it feels like there are positive takeaways from the one-point loss. From the Kings fighting to get back in the game, the defensive performance after the first quarter, and not backing down in an extremely physical game, there were a lot of good moments in this one.
Even down to the final play of the game. It was a beautifully drawn-up play with drop-off passes from Fox to Domantas Sabonis and Sabonis to DeMar DeRozan. This one quite literally slipped through the Kings hands.
